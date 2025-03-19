2026 WCQ: Full House As Yusuf Arrives Super Eagles Camp

Alhassan Yusuf breezed into the Super Eagles Radisson Blu Hotel camp in Kigali on Tuesday morning, reports Completesports.com.

Head coach Eric Chelle now has the full compliment of all the 23 invited players in camp following Yusuf’s arrival.





The midfielder, who plays for Major League Soccer, MLS, club New England Revolution missed the team’s first training session on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old is expected to be part of the Super Eagles second training session later tonight.

The session on Tuesday was the Super Eagles first under Malian coach Chelle.

The Super Eagles will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

The three-time African champions occupy fifth position in Group C with three points from four games.

By Adeboye Amosu



