‘I Never Expected It’ — Tornadoes Star Daniel On Maiden Super Eagles Invitation

Nigeria Tornadoes midfielder Papa Daniel has said he never expected his invitation to the Super Eagles to come so soon.

Daniel caught the eye during the home-based Super Eagles 2024 African Nations Championship CHAN, qualifiers against the Black Galaxies of Ghana last year.





The defensive midfielder has also impressed for Niger Tornadoes in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, this season.

The 23-year-old said his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles came as a surprise to him.

“I never expected it, I was just doing my thing. When I saw the provisional list I was shocked, and then when I saw the 23-man list, I was very very happy,”he told NFF TV.

Daniel and Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole are the only local players in the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The player reflected on the atmosphere in the team’s camp and thanked the seniors players for helping them settle down.

“Thanks to God because it’s not easy for me to be here and seeing the big boys in camp being my first time with the Super Eagles. I’m very very happy, seeing them around is a motivation for me to do more and show them who I am,” he added.

“They are all friendly, they encourage us, we the home-based players haven’t felt like we’re not among them, this is not like our first time.”

Daniel is also looking forward to making his debut for the three-time African champions.

“To me I know we have everything so I’m just praying for the luck. I’ll be very very happy if I have the chance, I’ll show Nigeria and the world who I am and what I can do,” he stated.

By Adeboye Amosu



