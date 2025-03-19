Bournemouth Interested In Maduka Okoye

Premier League club Bournemouth are interested in Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, reports Completesports.com.

The Cherries signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea last summer, and are uncertain they will be able to keep the Spaniard permanently.





According to Sportitalia, Bournemouth have Okoye on their radar for the summer transfer window.

The Nigeria international was once in the books of Sky Bet Championship club, Watford.

The 25-year-old joined Udinese in 2023 and has established himself as the Serie A club first choice striker.

Okoye played a crucial role in the Zebras relegation survival last season.

The former Sparta Rotterdam shot stopper was linked with a move to Inter Milan last summer.

