Osho Set To Sign New Contract At Auxerre

Gabriel Osho has reached agreement on a new contract with Ligue 1 club, AJ Auxerre, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international linked up with the Auxerre on a free transfer last summer.





Osho put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the option of an additional two.

According to Africafoot, the two-year option will be activated soon which means the centre-back will remain with Christophe Pellisier’s side until 2027.

The defender has featured regularly for Auxerre since his arrival at the club.

Osho has scored once in 19 appearances across all competitions for the former Ligue 1 champions.

He has made once appearance for Nigeria at the international level.

By Adeboye Amosu



