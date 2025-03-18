Nigeria House Of Reps Speaker Abbas Backs NFF-FIFA Players’ Hostel, Training Pitches Project In Abuja

The Speaker of the Nigeria House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, on Tuesday, lauded the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as he officially flagged off construction work on the NFF-FIFA Players’ Hostel and new training pitches at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Completesports.com reports.

Under the bright Abuja sun, key figures from politics, business, and football gathered to celebrate a transformative project set to enhance the reputation of the Ibrahim Gusau-led NFF administration both locally and internationally.





“This is a noble project, and the National Assembly will give it full support. I congratulate the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Football Federation, and I appreciate FIFA for agreeing to fund this initiative,” Rt. Hon. Abass said while cutting the ribbon.

The FIFA delegation, led by Gelson Fernandes (Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer/Regional Director, Africa), reiterated FIFA’s commitment to infrastructure development as a cornerstone of its vision under President Gianni Infantino.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, overwhelmed with joy, emphasised that the facilities would serve all national teams.

“My joy knows no bounds. From the day we took office in Benin City on 30th September 2022, my Executive Committee and I were determined to push for this project as part of our legacy for Nigerian football. For sustained success, we must provide the right environment, infrastructure, equipment, and support systems to help players and officials excel at the highest level. Building a players’ hostel and training pitches for our national teams, leagues, and academies will not only enhance team management but also reduce costs, allowing us to invest more in grassroots development,” Gusau stated.

Among those who delivered goodwill messages were NSC Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Dikko—who played a crucial role in securing land for the project and implementing the previous FIFA Goal Project—as well ask Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, CG Bashir Adeniyi; Former Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu; Senate Committee on Sports Chairman, Senator Abdul Ningi; Former Youth and Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare (now SA, Media and Public Communications to the President); Nigerian football legend, Dr. Olusegun Odegbami, who spoke on behalf of ex-players present.

Dignitaries in attendance included UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Salem Ali Shamsi; former Sports Minister Senator John Owan Enoh (now Minister of State for Industry); NFF 2nd Vice President, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, and several NFF Executive Committee members, including Aisha Falode, Babagana Kalli, Yusuf Ahmed, and George Aluo.

Also represented were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, the Ambassador of Morocco to Nigeria, and the Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Sports.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



