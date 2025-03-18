Barcelona Target Osimhen As Possible Replacement For Lewandowski

Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona have set their sights on Victor Osimhen as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli has been impressive in front of goal.





His speed, ability to play between the lines, and knack for pinning down center-backs fit perfectly with the profile Barcelona is looking for in their forward line. However, his signing won’t be easy.

Napoli are willing to permanently part ways with Osimhen next summer, but will not do so for less than €75-80 million. This figure seems complicated for Barça, which continues to struggle with financial issues and would need to part ways with one of its key players to afford a transfer of such magnitude.

In this context, the Blaugranas must analyze whether the investment in Osimhen is viable or whether it would be more convenient to explore other, more affordable alternatives.

Furthermore, it’s not out of the question that the club could seek creative ways to reduce the cost of the deal, such as including players in the negotiations.

The truth is that the need to find an heir to Lewandowski is on the table, and according to Fichajes, Osimhen has emerged as a real option to strengthen Barcelona’s forward line next season.

The 26-year-old is currently on international duty as he is set to help the Super Eagles get their faltering 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers back on track.

He is yet to feature in the qualifying campaigns no thanks to injuries.



