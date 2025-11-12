2026 WCQ: Gabon Coach Banks On Aubemayang, Bounaga To Beat Super Eagles

Panthers of Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma is banking on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Bouanga to deliver the goods for his team against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The duo have scored 15 of Gabon’s 22 goals in the 2026 FIFA World cup qualifiers.

Aubameyang has contributed seven goals, while Bounaga has netted eight times.

Bounaga is also among the 10 nominees for the 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year.

Mouyouma On Aubameyang

“Pierre-Emerick is 36, but I feel like he’s getting better with age. He’s been one of the best African players for over ten years,” Mouyouma told Afrik Foot.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles Favourites But We Are Not Afraid — Mouyouma

“He came back to Marseille after a season in Saudi Arabia, and he’s performing well. With the national team, it’s not just his goals that stand out. His attitude is excellent.

” He’s a competitor, and when I met with him after my appointment to convince him to come back, I also emphasized the leadership role he would play. He’s the best player in the history of Gabonese football. He’s a key figure, he lifts the team.”

On Dennis Bounaga

“As for Denis Bouanga, he’s having a top-level season with Los Angeles FC in MLS, where he’s scoring a lot of goals, and with Gabon, he finished as the third-highest scorer in the African zone’s World Cup qualifiers (8 goals). He too is lifting the team,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



