2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles Favourites But We Are Not Afraid — Mouyouma

Panthers of Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma says they will approach their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs with Super Eagles without fear, reports Completesports.com.

Mouyouma however claimed the Super Eagles are favourites to win the semi-final tie.

The gaffer further said the three-time African champions will be under pressure to win the game.

“We know that Nigeria, a great African nation, are the favourites, and our status as an outsider suits us very well,” Mouyouma said in an interview with Afrik Foot.

“Nigeria will have more pressure, which makes sense. But if we respect this team for everything they represent, we don’t fear it.

“We know the value of its workforce, the dangers that are Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. And I think Nigeria knows us very well.

“We know that to play in the World Cup, you will have to beat the Super Eagles, then DR Congo or Cameroon, and one or two teams in March.

“It is a long journey. We knew it, but these games will advance the team and the technical staff.

“There are big stakes, and emotionally, I prefer that we play games like the one on November 13, like those of the AFCON, than friendly matches.”

Mouyouma’s side will take on the Super Eagles at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu



