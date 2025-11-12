2026 WCQ Playoffs: Troost-Ekong Denies Demand For Special Bonus

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has debunked reports that the players have demanded a special bonus for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs, reports Completesports.com .

The players boycotted training in Rabat, Morocco on Tuesday to demand payment of their outstanding bonuses and allowances.

Troost-Ekong, and his teammates released a statement stating reason for their action : “The full squad including officials boycotted training today in Morocco because of the unresolved issues with outstanding payments.

“The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue the preparation for Thursday’s game with Gabon.”

The centre-back debunked speculations that the players are holding the country to ransom by asking to be paid a special bonus.

“Any other statement/claim especially demands other than the rightful request written below (an X post clearly reporting that the players demand payment of outstanding bonuses) are FALSE,” Troost-Ekong posted on X.

The Super Eagles are reportedly demanding for the payment of outstanding bonuses running several years.

Éric Chelle’s side are scheduled to take on the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu



