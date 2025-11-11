Close Menu
    EPL’s Refereeing Body Defends Decision To Rule Out Van Dijk’s Goal Vs Man City

    James Agberebi

    Head of the Premier League’s refereeing body, Howard Webb, has defended the decision to rule out Virgil van Dijk’s header in Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

    Webb appeared on the Match Officials Mic’d Up programme (via The Athletic) and maintained that it was not “unreasonable” for his officials to reach the conclusion that Andy Robertson was offside.

    “It’s no surprise that some people thought this goal should’ve stood,” he said.

    “He’s [Robertson] certainly creating an action, ducking below the ball as it comes towards him,” Webb continued.

    “He moves below the ball and it goes over his head. The issue with that, that the officials have to judge, is does that position of Robertson and the action of ducking under the ball impact Donnarumma.”


