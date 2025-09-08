2026 WCQ: Ghana Edge Out Mali To Boost Qualification Hopes

Ghana took a big step towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 home win over Mali, BBC Sport reports.

Alexander Djiku scored the only goal for the Black Stars in the 49th minute in Accra after Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra failed to gather Jordan Ayew’s inswinging corner.

Mali, who needed a win to keep alive their own hopes of automatic qualification, dominated the final half hour but could not find a way back into the game against a resolute home defence.

Victory meant Ghana moved on to 19 points and restored their three-point lead at the top of Group I before the final two rounds of fixtures next month.

Otto Addo’s side face an away game against Central African Republic before they host Comoros, and one win could be enough to reach successive editions of the World Cup.

Only the nine group winners in African qualifying are assured a spot at the tournament next year, but the four best-ranked sides will enter continental play-offs.



