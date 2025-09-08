Merino Does Not Get Recognition He Deserves –Spain Head Coach

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has praised Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino, saying the player deserves more recognition for his performances.

“We have some fantastic players, and Mikel is another example of a footballer who does many things well, who is a genius, a world-class player, and sometimes does not receive the recognition he deserves in Spain,” he was quoted on Tribuna.

“He is one of the best in the world in his position. What we have are good people, who are humble and want to continue growing,” Luis de la Fuente has stated.

Mikel Merino scored an unexpected hat-trick as Spain secured a 6-0 World Cup qualifying win over Turkey at the Torku Arena on Sunday night.

Merino has been in exceptional form for his country, having also scored in Spain’s 3-0 win over Bulgaria on Thursday. He now has six goals in six appearances for Spain in 2025.



