Giggs Snubbed Again From EPL’s Hall Of Fame Shortlist

The 2025 shortlist of nominees to join the Premier League Hall of Fame has been revealed – but there is a glaring omission as once again, Ryan Giggs does not feature on the 15-strong list of names to join the esteemed group, according to Mirror.

Manchester United icon Giggs has been a notable absentee from the nominated players since the Hall of Fame’s inception in 2021.

It follows a series of off-field controversies including an affair with his brother’s wife, another fling with former Big Brother contestant Imogen Thomas and the collapse of his marriage.

More recently, Giggs left his post as Wales manager after being arrested on suspicion of assault in 2020. He always denied the claims and was cleared in 2023 after ex-girlfriend Kate Greville withdrew from the trial.

The 51-year-old has not returned to management since but does work as Director of Football at Salford City.

While Giggs isn’t on the shortlist, several of his former United teammates are. Patrice Evra and Teddy Sheringham are nominated for the first time, while Gary Neville, Michael Carrick, Nemanja Vidic, Edwin van der Sar and Michael Owen return having been previously shortlisted.

Sol Campbell, Jermain Defoe, Cesc Fabregas, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Eden Hazard, David Silva and Yaya Toure complete the list of 2025 nominees.



