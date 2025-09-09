2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Will Bring Out Their Best Against South Africa --Amoo

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo says he’s confident the Super Eagles will come out victorious in today’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Bloemfontein.



With nine points remaining to be played for, Eric Chelle’s team trail Bafana Bafana by six points going into the matchday eight clash, heightening the significance of Tuesday’s game for the three-time African champions.



Recall that a victory for the Super Eagles will put the team in a good position to qualify for the World Cup.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo stated that the Super Eagles will bring out their best against the Bafana Bafana.



“There is no doubt that the game against South Africa will be tough, but I still feel relaxed that the Super Eagles will emerge victorious.”



“One thing you must understand is that the Super Eagles know how to handle pressure of this nature. This may end up being a game that Nigeria may win convincingly regardless of the boastful attitude of the South Africans.



“I expect a positive game and victory for the Super Eagles at the end of that encounter.”



