2026 WCQ: I’ve Told My Players I Want To Win Every Game –Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said he told his players he wants to win the remaining games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles kept their qualification hopes alive after defeating Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali last Friday thanks to a Victor Osimhen brace.





Going into the contest against the Amavubi the Super Eagles had failed to any of their previous four fixtures – drawing three and losing one.

After the win against Rwanda the team moved up to fourth on six points and four points behind Group C leaders South Africa.

Their Tuesday’s opponent Zimababwe are bottom on three points and are winless in all five games played so far.

“I talked to my players and I told them I want to win every game so I’m focused on the next game which is against Zimbabwe and after the game against Zimbabwe we can think about the next game,” Chelle said in his press conference on Modnay. “But now I just want to talk about the Zimbabwe game which is the most important for my team.”

Chelle said he was happy for Super Eagles players for recording the win away to Rwanda.

“It’s just one game and we’ve done the job and I was happy for my players, happy for the country but this is just one game. After the game I said we need to be focus on the second game which is the most important now. I was proud of my players for what they did in Rwanda it was very difficult but they did the job.

“So yesterday (Sunday) we had a good training session so we need to go again to the pitch to prepare for the game tomorrow.”

The former Mali head coach, however, predicted a tough encounter for the Super Eagles against Zimbabwe.

“It will not be easy because Zimbabwe are a good team with good players and a good coach who has a good project so we need to be focused on our team and do everything to win.”

On the impact players of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) can add to the Super Eagles, Chelle added:”I think there are lots of players in the Nigerian league who can add something to our national team but they need to work and know how my team plays so this is why I picked three players (from the league) and they are very good for the future.”

By James Agberebi in, Uyo



