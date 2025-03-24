2026 WCQ: We Will Stop Osimhen,Lookman — Zimbabwe Star Zemura

Zimbabwe defender Jordan Zemura says they will strive to keep Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman quiet in Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

The duo played a crucial role in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda last Friday.





Osimhen scored a brace, while Lookman registered an assist in the comfortable victory.

Zemura reckoned it is important for the Warriors to stop the two players.

“They are unbelievable players, both of them, Lookman at Atalanta, very very talented player and we all know Victor Osimhen as one of the best strikers in the world so playing against them at club football is also very difficult,” the left-back said ahead of the game.

“There’s a lot of focus on these players because of how good they are and how effective they are in games so it’s the same here with the national team. They’re both very effective and it will be a challenge to keep them quiet but we are ready for that challenge and we’ll do everything we can.”

By Adeboye Amosu



