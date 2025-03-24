Qualifying For World Cup More Historical For Us Than Nigeria –Zimbabwe Captain Munetsi

Warriors of Zimbabwe captain Marshal Munetsi has said that his country qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be more historical for them than Nigeria’s Super Eagles picking the ticket.

Zimababwe would be hoping to record their first win in the World Cup qualifiers when they face the Super Eagles in Uyo on Tuesday.





In the first meeting between both teams in November 2023 on matchday 2, both teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

After five matches Zimbabwe are bottom on three points while the Super Eagles, on six points, are fourth in the standing.

Looking ahead to the encounter, Munetsi said players of the Warriors want to make history for themselves.

“Nigeria is a much more bigger country in football but Zimbabwe qualifying for the World Cup would be more historical for us than Nigeria qualifying,” Munetsi said in Monday’s pre-match press conference.

“I think all the guys want to do something historical, it is something that has never been done in our country.

“It is something that’s going to drive us, that will give us the energy to compete, we didn’t start the qualification the way we would have wanted, we lost some points away, we don’t have the same privilege Nigeria has that is not playing our home games at home but everyone should realise that we are not here for holidays we are here to make our own history.”

By James Agberebi in, Uyo



