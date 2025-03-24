NPFL: Shooting Stars Must Build On Win Over Niger Tornadoes — Ogunbote

Shooting Stars technical adviser Gbenga Ogunbote believes the team’s rough moments are over following Sunday’s 3-1 win over Niger Tornadoes.

The Oluyole Warriors returned to winning ways with the matchday 30 victory, after going seven games without a win.





Ogunbote admitted that the win has brought relief to him and his players.

‘I think it is a big relief for me and the boys. Honestly, you can see that we have a team that can withstand any team,”he told the club’s media.

“But sometimes when you have rough moments, there is nothing you can do, but thank God we have come back to winning ways, I hope we maintain the momentum.”

The Oluyole Warriors moved to fourth position on the table following the win.

Ogunbote is optimistic they can pick a continental ticket at the end of the season.

“We still have eight games to determine that and we will continue to do our best, like I keep saying. As fat as I an concerned, until after the end of the season, nobody knows what will still happen. So let’s see what we can get out of the eight games left,” he added.



