2026 WCQ: NFF Should Be Putting Pressure On FIFA To Deduct Three Points From South Africa –Udeze

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should be putting pressure on FIFA to remove three points from South Africa.

Bafana Bafana of South Africa are cruising through the World Cup qualifiers in Group C.

The 1996 AFCON champions have a five-point lead over second-place Rwanda and six clear of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

However their bid to reach a first World Cup since hosting the tournament in 2010 hangs in the balance.

Despite their healthy lead in the group, a potential points deduction looms over Bafana following the fielding of Teboho Mokoena in their game against Lesotho, when he should have been serving a suspension.

With the matter still under FIFA’s review, the controversy has cast a shadow over Bafana’s hopes of qualifying.

Lesotho FA Threatens To Protest Against South Africa

Lesotho Football Association (LFA) secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi reiterated on Thursday they will lodge a protest if Mokoena is in the match-day squad for today’s (Friday).

Mohapi said the Lesotho FA believes Mokoena, who was fielded in their last game against Bafana — a 2-0 win to South Africa in Polokwane in March — when he should have been serving a suspension, should not play against them on Friday.

Commenting on the issue, Udeze believe the NFF are not doing enough, stating that former Super Eagles coach and current Benin Republic handler Gernot Rohr has been vocal about the incident.

“By now I expect the NFF to be putting pressure on FIFA to remove the three points from South Africa,” Udeze said on Brila FM. “What are they waiting for, they also have their own fault.

“Look at Gernot Rohr, he has come out to question why FIFA have not done anything concerning the three points issue yet because it could benefit his team.

“So I don’t understand why the NFF have been keeping quiet.”

Super Eagles Hope To Get Faltering Campaign Back On Track

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will hope Bafana drop points against Lesotho in today’s clash in Bloemfontein.

On their part, the Eagles will host Rwanda on Saturday in Uyo and will look to do the double over them.



