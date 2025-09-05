Koulibaly: I Tried My Best To Convince Osimhen To Join Saudi League

Al-Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly says he tried everything possible to convince Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to join the Saudi League.



The Nigerian international has been on the radar of Al-Hilal all through the summer transfer window, but the former Lille star opted to remain at Galatasaray.



Reacting to the development, the Senegalese international stated that he tried to convince Osimhen to join the Saudi league.

“I tried to explain to Osimhen that the perception of football in Saudi Arabia was wrong, but he told me why he chose Galatasaray,” Koulibaly told La Gazzetta dello Sport.



“I told Osimhen honestly about the reality in Arabia, saying that our tournament was being judged from a wrong or limited perspective. There are many top-level players here, starting with Cristiano Ronaldo.



“Osimhen told me that Istanbul welcomed him and his family with enthusiasm and that they have big goals. He has made his own decision. I wish him the best,” the Senegalese said.



