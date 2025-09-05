EXCLUSIVE: ‘We Know What Is At Stake’ — Adeleye Upbeat Super Eagles Will Beat Rwanda

Super Eagles goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye has said the players are aware of the importance of their upcoming games against Rwanda, and South Africa, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria sit precariously in fourth position in Group C with seven points from six games.

Éric Chelle’s men must win their remaining four games in the qualifiers to have any chance of securing the Group C ticket.

Adeleye’s Optimism

Adeleye declared that they are battle ready for the task ahead.

”We know what it is at stake in these two upcoming games against Rwanda, and South Africa,” Adeleye told Completesports.com.

“It’s important that we secure maximum points and move on from there. We have to make sure we beat Rwanda, and South Africa.

“We are not in a good position in the group but we will keep pushing hard until the end of the qualifiers.

“You know this is football, and like they always say, it is not over until it is over. We will give our best to make it to the World Cup.”

Upcoming Battles

Nigeria will host the Amavubi of Rwanda in a matchday seven encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

The West Africans will be up against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa three days later at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein.

By Adeboye Amosu




