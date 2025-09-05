‘It’s The Biggest Stage’ — Dele-Bashiru Expresses Desire To Play At World Cup

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has expresses his desire to play for Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

Dele-Bashiru is part of Nigeria’s squad currently preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, and South Africa.

Eric Chelle’s men will host the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

They will then keep a date with Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein three days later.

Immediate Task

The Super Eagles have endured a poor start to the qualifiers, winning just once from six outings.

Dele-Bashiru is however optimistic they can still turn things around and fulfil his desire to play at the global soccer fiesta.

“The World Cup, that’s the biggest stage for a footballer in your career, especially playing for your country,” he told reporters in Uyo.

“It will be a very massive moment for not just me, I’m sure, all the players here. It will be a massive moment for all the staff and all the fans.

“So, yeah, that’s what we are working towards. God willing, we will win the next two World Cup qualifying games and then after that, we’ll take it from there.”

By Adeboye Amosu in Uyo



