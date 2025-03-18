Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: Nine More Players Hit Super Eagles Kigali Camp

    Adeboye Amosu

    Nine more players have arrived the Super Eagles Radisson Blu Hotel camp in Kigali ahead of Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

    The latest arrivals are; captain William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey and Ademola Lookman.


    Others are; Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo, Igoh Ogbu, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina.

    Head coach Eric Chelle now has 21 players at his disposal.

    Two more players; Sadiq Umar and Alhassan Yusuf are still being expected in camp.

    The Super Eagles will have their first training session later tonight.

    The three-time African champions will confront the Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

