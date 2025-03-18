Close Menu
    2026 WCQ: It’s Not About Size, Rwanda Will Crush Eagles –Constantine

    Former Rwanda coach, Stephen Constantine believes the Amavubi will crush the Super Eagles ahead of Friday’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali.

    Constantine, who managed Rwanda from 2014 to 2015, told DW in an interview that Amavubi have what it takes to overcome the Super Eagles.

    He also stated that Rwanda shouldn’t be judged by its size because the players are hungry and determined to qualify for the World Cup.

    “It is not about size or population but what you do with what you have, and Rwanda does that well.

    “I think Rwanda have been underestimated for a large degree but there is talent in Rwanda, lots of talent. That is what happens when you give players time and opportunities to develop.”



