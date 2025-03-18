2026 WCQ: NFF Charges Super Eagles To Beat Rwanda, Zimbabwe

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has challenged the Super Eagles to go for maximum points in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles will be up against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.





Eric Chelle’s side will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Tuesday.

The three-time African champions are yet to record a win in Group C, with three draws and one defeat from their opening four four games.

The NFF also called on Nigerians to support the team.

“The executive committee charged the players to go all out for the six points in both matches to boost Nigeria’s qualification hopes,” reads a communique at the end of the NFF executive meeting.

“It also called on all Nigerians to support and encourage the team in whatever fair and proper way they are competent to, in order to guarantee victory in both matches.”

By Adeboye Amosu



