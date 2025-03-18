2026 WCQ: I Knew I’d Get Super Eagles Call-up –Arokodare

Tolu Arokodare has said he knew he would get called up to the Super Eagles following his impressive performance for Genk.

Arokodare got his first invite to the Super Eagles when he was named in the 39-man provisional squad for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.





The 24-year-old eventually made the final 23-man squad for the two matches.

The Belgian Jupiler leading goal scorer (17 goals) was among the early arrivals to the Super Eagles camp in Kigali, Rwanda.

Speaking in an interview on his maiden call-up the striker told Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) TV:”First, I was surprised I felt very honoured to be mentioned amongst the 39 players, it was quite surprising.

“I knew it was coming (Call-up) because I was doing pretty well and I was hoping that it will come and it did come and I feel like a winner already. I already had it at the back of my mind that even if I didn’t get to make the final 23 that I’ve achieved something. Being in the final 23 also I just felt really blessed and very grateful it means a lot.

“So that’s one of the best things that can happen to a football player getting the opportunity to represent your country. As a kid you always watch the country’s legends and finally being in that position to play for my country means a lot to me.”

By James Agberebi



