2026 WCQ: Osimhen, Arokodare Lead Super Eagles’ Attack; Fredrick, Troost-Ekong Start

Victor Osimhen and Tolu Arokodare will lead Nigeria’s haunt for goals in tonight’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday nine encounter against the Crocodiless of Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen and Arokodare will be supported by two wingers; Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.

As expected, Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali will start in goal ahead of Adebayo Adeleye and Amas Obasogie.

Young defender Benjamin Fredrick will operate from right-back, while Bruno Onyemaechi will start from the left-back position.

Captain William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey will complete the four-man defence.

Besiktas’ Wilfred Ndidi, and Fulham star, Alex Iwobi will operate from the midfield.

Super Eagles Starting X1 vs Lesotho

Stanley Nwabali, Benjamin Fredrick, Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Bruno Onyemaechi,

Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Tolu Arokodare , Victor Osimhen.



