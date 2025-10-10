2026 WCQ: Osimhen, Arokodare Lead Super Eagles’ Attack; Fredrick, Troost-Ekong Start

Victor Osimhen and Tolu Arokodare will lead Nigeria’s haunt for goals in tonight’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday nine encounter against the Crocodiless of Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.
Osimhen and Arokodare will be supported by two wingers; Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.
As expected, Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali will start in goal ahead of Adebayo Adeleye and Amas Obasogie.
Young defender Benjamin Fredrick will operate from right-back, while Bruno Onyemaechi will start from the left-back position.
Captain William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey will complete the four-man defence.
Besiktas’ Wilfred Ndidi, and Fulham star, Alex Iwobi will operate from the midfield.
Super Eagles Starting X1 vs Lesotho
Stanley Nwabali, Benjamin Fredrick, Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Bruno Onyemaechi,
Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Tolu Arokodare , Victor Osimhen.
For starting Bruno I’m calling on this coach to relieved of duties after this qualifiers because he has nothing to offer. Bruno did not active at Olympiacos neither his he better than Sanusi. It’s obvious that the coach is using us for business. Bassey should not be used as CB but LB. Watch out for how Bruno’s wing back will be used to limit us.
Hope Akor Adams and Terem Moffi get a chance to play too.
This is going to be tough
Why is Tolu starting when u have Chukwueze, chai i don sofa for Eric Chelle hand ooo. I’m a big advocate for him to stay but this selection is mind blowing i swear. Tolu at best is a 2nd half player if osihmen is fit. Playing two tall strikers in dis game makes no sense. Tolu is always in osihmen’s way. Yank tolu off and bring in Chukwueze please and let lookman play next to osihmen. This shit ain’t rocket science.
Lookman didn’t play well he’s obviously match rusty.We wasted 45 minutes playing Simon on the right where he’s ineffective.Simon would have done better on the left.
Wonder why we can’t take on opponents from the middle.We obviously have been found out by Lesotho just like in the first game,they know how to clip our wings unfortunately,we haven’t got a clue on how to unlock their defence,we may have to watch videos of their games against South Africa,to know how their big neighbours destroy their defences,our players are lethargic and very predicable,it’s so easy for Lesotho our team is poor no intensity no good interchange of passes.
Simply put,we don’t deserve to go to the world cup.Let better teams represent Africa.