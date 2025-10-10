2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Boost Qualification Hopes With Hard-fought 2-1 Win Vs Lesotho

Goals from debutant Akor Adams and a well taken penalty from William Troost-Ekong secured a hard-fought 2-1 win for the Super Eagles against Lesotho in Friday’s Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Polokwane, South Africa.

The result means the Super Eagles are now on 14 points and still occupy third position in Group C.

It was the Eagles’ third win in nine matches in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

In the group’s other fixtures Benin Republic secured a moral boosting 1-0 win away to Rwanda which took them to 17 points and maintain top spot.

Former group leaders South Africa ‘s Bafana Bafana were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw with neighbours Zimbabwe.

With the draw, South Africa remain in second place on 15 points in the group standing.

The final fixtures of the qualifiers will be played on Tuesday with the Super Eagles hosting Benin Republic, South Africa will welcome Rwanda and Lesotho and Zimbabwe will battle.

The Super Eagles had the upper hand in the early exchanges and in the third minute Ademola Lookman had the first attempt on goal but Lesotho keeper got down well to claim the ball.

On five minutes Alex Iwobi had the chance to open the scoring after connecting with a through pass but was denied by Lesotho keeper.

In the 13th minute Iwobi tried a long range strike which was comfortably saved by the keeper.

With 10 minutes left Victor Osimhen connected with a cross but it went straight to the keeper.

In added minute Tolu Arokodare connected to Lookman’s corner but could not direct it towards goal.

The Super Eagles continued from where they stopped from the first half and on 54 minutes the Super Eagles opened the scoring through Troost-Ekong from the penalty spot after a Lesotho player handled Moses Simon’s shot.

On 60 minutes Iwobi tried a long range shot but the keeper tipped over the bar.

In the 63rd minute Simon had a big chance to double the Super Eagles lead but saw his effort cleared off the line.

With 20 minutes left Lesotho won a free kick close to the corner flag but the chance went out for goal kick.

Substitute Adams doubled the lead for the Super Eagles on 80 minutes as he received a pass from Osimhen, dribbled past his marker before hitting a low left foot shoot into the back of the net.

But just three minutes later Lesotho pulled a goal back through Kalake who was quickest to react after Nwabali fumbled a corner kick.

Then in the last minute of stoppage time Lesotho almost equalised after Nwabali once again fumbled with a cross but the player saw his strike go just off target.



By James Agberebi



