2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Boost Qualification Hopes With Hard-fought 2-1 Win Vs Lesotho

Goals from debutant Akor Adams and a well taken penalty from William Troost-Ekong secured a hard-fought 2-1 win for the Super Eagles against Lesotho in Friday’s Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Polokwane, South Africa.
The result means the Super Eagles are now on 14 points and still occupy third position in Group C.
It was the Eagles’ third win in nine matches in the World Cup qualifying campaign.
In the group’s other fixtures Benin Republic secured a moral boosting 1-0 win away to Rwanda which took them to 17 points and maintain top spot.
Former group leaders South Africa ‘s Bafana Bafana were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw with neighbours Zimbabwe.
With the draw, South Africa remain in second place on 15 points in the group standing.
The final fixtures of the qualifiers will be played on Tuesday with the Super Eagles hosting Benin Republic, South Africa will welcome Rwanda and Lesotho and Zimbabwe will battle.
The Super Eagles had the upper hand in the early exchanges and in the third minute Ademola Lookman had the first attempt on goal but Lesotho keeper got down well to claim the ball.
On five minutes Alex Iwobi had the chance to open the scoring after connecting with a through pass but was denied by Lesotho keeper.
In the 13th minute Iwobi tried a long range strike which was comfortably saved by the keeper.
With 10 minutes left Victor Osimhen connected with a cross but it went straight to the keeper.
In added minute Tolu Arokodare connected to Lookman’s corner but could not direct it towards goal.
The Super Eagles continued from where they stopped from the first half and on 54 minutes the Super Eagles opened the scoring through Troost-Ekong from the penalty spot after a Lesotho player handled Moses Simon’s shot.
On 60 minutes Iwobi tried a long range shot but the keeper tipped over the bar.
In the 63rd minute Simon had a big chance to double the Super Eagles lead but saw his effort cleared off the line.
With 20 minutes left Lesotho won a free kick close to the corner flag but the chance went out for goal kick.
Substitute Adams doubled the lead for the Super Eagles on 80 minutes as he received a pass from Osimhen, dribbled past his marker before hitting a low left foot shoot into the back of the net.
But just three minutes later Lesotho pulled a goal back through Kalake who was quickest to react after Nwabali fumbled a corner kick.
Then in the last minute of stoppage time Lesotho almost equalised after Nwabali once again fumbled with a cross but the player saw his strike go just off target.
By James Agberebi
Akuna matata!!!!.
Wike, this team is weak.
Please can someone take out this nwabali out of of this team, he is the main reason this team is struggling, he is not even near better, if not for professionalism one of this super eagles player’s would have fight this guy on the pitch,
No comment because I don’t know what to say. Yes we won but I’m speechless maybe someone will come and explain what’s the meaning of the Goalkeeping to me. Is he on tramadol or sniffing hard drugs??
See us struggling to defeat by 3-2 on aggregate the same lesotho we once walloped 7-2 under Gernot Rohr……LMAOoo.
NFF please let go of this Malian Touareg after his contract expires on Tuesday and get as a competent Dutch or German Coach after AFCON to begin a rebuild of this super eagles team ahead of the 2030 world cup.
I think it is time we looked for another goalkeeper.
Did you call him Malian Tuareg? Your Nigerian brothers, Finidi, Eguavoen. Rohr and Pasero all got us into this mess. Please leave Eric Chelle out of the equation. Has the “Malian tuareg” lost any match?
Sometimes football makes us forget the past.
Is the coach to blame for the yeye blunder from the over confident GK as well? At this junction any coach who retain this same set of unserious player will have same shit to face, bring guardiola or ZZ, this set of player are just bunch of below average set of players period.
Nwabali should know that always looking overconfident and putting us in tense situations with his delays to shoot out will not mask his shortcomings. How many goals on target does he really stop?
You can’t communicate with your defenders and tell them to leave the ball, yet you blame them? He keeps conceding stupid goals like the one he did against Zimbabwe with the last kick of the match.
Now, aside from leading the group, Benin has a superior 2-goal difference advantage. Even a 1-0 win won’t do the job against them. We must win by 2 goals or more.
Why will you drop the ball in the 18-yard box with opposing players all around? When you know Ndidi and Ekong are as slow as a snail in 2nd ball reaction?
Just negodu, the ball bounced in front of Ndidi. He just needed to react quickly, but no. Losing a ball is not a big deal for him. The other one, Ekong, was strolling along with the ball, whereas a younger player like Osayi would have slid and played it out.
In fact I thought Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey would pair in central defense knowing the Troost Ekong is slow and age is catching up on him by the day.
Even when he was young, ekong has never been a fantastic defender reason clubs keep shipping him everywhere, he shd thank Peseiro for deploying that 3man backline during the last AFCON. There was this scenario where he was strolling with the ball inside his own 18 and conceded a corner kick, we might blame all this coaches and NFF but bu ch if the fault still lies on this unserious players.
Coach aren’t gonna teach u guys the basic of soccer for crying out loud, look at how toothless that tolu was all through the first half, like how do all this guys secured the clubs they playing for?
Most of the time during the match Ndidi was playing in more advanced position than Iwobi. Who gave him that liver? What has he ever done in advanced roles. He should be semi- defender not trying to play as no.10
God bless you kel. I was very angry with Nwabali this night. Who knows if it’s goal difference that would determine who top the group at the end of the day?
The goal deference between Nigeria and Benin Republic would have reduced by one if Nwabali had not given Lesotho Free goal.
One mistakes and fault from one players or the other in each match and that against which opponent self? It’s well.