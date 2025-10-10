2026 WCQ: Nwabali's Blunders Almost Cost Super Eagles Vs Lesotho --Adepoju

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has disclosed that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s last-minute blunder could have cost Nigeria the maximum points against Lesotho in Friday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier.



Adepoju faulted Nwabali for gifting Lesotho their goal after his clumsy clearance found Hlompho Kalake, who calmly hit the ball straight into the net.



The Super Eagles scored the opening goal in the 54th minute after William Troost-Ekong scored from the penalty spot before debutant Akor Adams extended Nigeria’s lead in the 80th minute.



Reacting after the game, Adepoju, who was a guest on Sporty TV Live coverage of the 2026 World Cup, stated that Nwabali almost damaged the Eagles’ hard work against Lesotho.

“I mean, that was a costly mistake from Nwabali. Even if he makes communication with his defender, he has to be sure to get the ball first.



“Besides, Nwabali should have allowed the defender to head the ball out since it was within his reach. So Nwabali made a communication to the defender; that was why he left the ball for him.



“The first goal the team conceded was also from his poor clearance, and it’s something he has to watch out for with Nigeria’s final game against Benin.



“There should be no room for errors against Benin.”



