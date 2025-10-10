2026 WCQ: We’ll Not Do South Africa Any Favours –Zimbabwe Head Coach, Nees

Warriors of Zimbabwe head coach Michael Nees has said Bafana Bafana must earn the 2026 World Cup qualification ticket because his players will not do them any favours.

Already eliminated Zimbabwe will face Bafana Bafana in their penultimate Group C fixture today (Friday) in South Africa.

Bafana Bafana, who were earlier cruising in the group, dropped to second position after they were deducted three points by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player (Teboho Mokoena) against Lesotho on matchday 3.

Hugo Broos’ men must now beat Zimbabwe and Rwanda to be sure of picking the sole ticket to next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Aside Bafana Bafana, the likes of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, group leaders Benin Republic and Rwanda, are all still in the race to qualify.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Nees stated that his players will approach the game with their neighbours with the seriousness it deserves.

“Four teams can still qualify and it’s their responsibility and again our prime motivation is to be proper footballers, sports men, fair competitors to all involve, to improve as a team, to not be accused of anything improper because also it’s a duty as I explained before, real competitor which is what the spectators also want and also South Africa.

“I think you want to qualify but deservedly so if you want to deserve your qualification you have to bring a good performance.”

By James Agberebi



