    Our Players Are Ready To Make Our Nation Proud Against South Africa –Zimbabwe FA

    Zimbabwe Football Association (ZFA) has said the senior men’s national team, The Warriors, are ready to do their country proud against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

    The Warriors will take on Bafana Bafana in their penultimate Group C, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in South Africa today (Friday).

    After eight round of matches Zimbabwe are bottom on four points and are out of the race to qualify.

    The Warriors trained inside the venue of their clash with Bafana Bafana on Thursday.

    In a post on their X handle, ZFA stated that the players are ready for the encounter.

    “The Warriors of Zimbabwe had a feel of the Moses Mabhida Stadium turf this afternoon, a symbolic step before battle.

    “Focus, unity & determination were written in every stride.
    The boys are ready to make the nation proud.”

    In the reverse fixture Bafana Bafana triumphed 3-1 over Zimbabwe in June, 2024.

    The group’s other fixtures will see Nigeria’s Super Eagles take on Lesotho and Rwanda will hosts Benin Republic in Kigali.

    Meanwhile, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia have all booked their tickets for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

