2026 WCQ: We Can Upset Super Eagles — Lesotho Coach Notsi Boasts

Crocodiles of Lesotho head coach Leslie Notsi is in buoyant mood ahead of his team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against three-time African champions Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

Lesotho will entertain the Super Eagles in a matchday nine encounter at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on Friday (today).

Notsi Confident Of Victory

Notsi is upbeat his side can claim maximum points from the game.

“Fortunately, we don’t have any serious injuries that we can worry about coming into this fixture. So, Its a clean bill of health for us” Notsi told reporters in Polokwane.

“A fixture that we are expecting a tough match playing one of the best in the continent. A team that consists some of the best players on our continent playing in the best leagues in Europe.

“We are approaching this match knowing it’s not going to be easy, but the self belief that we have had before, in our previous encounter. We believe, we have an opportunity to continue where we left off in our last match in November 2023.

“Truly, it has given us hope to redeem ourselves in the last two fixtures we played. It has given us hope that we can secure points that we believe can put Lesotho at a better stage.”

By Adeboye Amosu



