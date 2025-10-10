‘Harcourt Is Still Young, Developing Goalkeeper’ –Dosu

Former Nigerian international Joseph Dosu has backed Flying Eagles goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt to keep developing despite Nigeria exit from the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.



Recall that Nigeria suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16 on Wednesday night.



Although some pundits have criticized Harcourt’s performance, Dosu noted via his official X handle that the Flying Eagles goalkeeper is still young and will continue to develop over time.

“The recent performances of Flying Eagles goalkeeper remember that Harcour is still a young and developing goalkeeper.



“All he needs now is a word of Encouragement,Harcourt his still a young goalkeeper that will grow as time goes on .



The Flying Eagles have historically been among the continent’s standard-bearers at U-20 level, famously defeating Argentina two years ago at the 2023 edition.



But this time, the South Americans came prepared, and Nigeria simply couldn’t match their intensity.



