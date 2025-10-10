Close Menu
    ‘Harcourt Is Still Young, Developing Goalkeeper’ –Dosu

    Former Nigerian international Joseph Dosu has backed Flying Eagles goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt to keep developing despite Nigeria exit from the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

    Recall that Nigeria suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16 on Wednesday night.

    Although some pundits have criticized Harcourt’s performance, Dosu noted via his official X handle that the Flying Eagles goalkeeper is still young and will continue to develop over time.

    “The recent performances of Flying Eagles goalkeeper remember that Harcour is still a young and developing goalkeeper.

    “All he needs now is a word of Encouragement,Harcourt his still a young goalkeeper that will grow as time goes on .

    The Flying Eagles have historically been among the continent’s standard-bearers at U-20 level, famously defeating Argentina two years ago at the 2023 edition.

    But this time, the South Americans came prepared, and Nigeria simply couldn’t match their intensity.


