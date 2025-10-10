2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Don’t Scare Us — Lesotho Captain Moerane

Crocodiles of Lesotho captain Sekhoane Moerane has declared the team’s intention to go for maximum points in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday nine encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Tonight’s encounter will hold at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane.

Both teams battled to a 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on matchday one in November 2023.

The Super Eagles are firm favourites to win this time around going by their pedigree, and gulf in class between both teams.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: We Need To Start Well, Be Aggressive Against Lesotho –Chelle

Moerane Ready For War

Moerane however said the Crocodiles are not afraid of the three-time African champions.

“Going into tomorrow’s game, we are not going to show fear because one thing we have to do, is not to fear our opponents but we should give them respect,” Moerane said during his interaction with the media ahead of the game.

“We will be going with a lot of respect but not showing fear and that simple means, we are going to go and give them our best of what we have.

“We are not doing anyone a favour but playing for our country, playing for Basotho.”

By Adeboye Amosu



