2026 WCQ Playoffs: Chelle Reacts To Ndidi’s Suspension For Congo Clash

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle says his team will cope with the absence of Wilfred Ndidi against Democratic Republic of Congo, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria will take on the Leopards in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Sunday.

Ndidi, who collected a second yellow card in the series in Thursday’s trouncing of Gabon will sit out the game due to suspension.

The Besiktas star was first booked in the qualifiers against Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali in March.

Chelle On Ndidi

Chelle insists he has a capable replacement for the former Leicester City player.

“Ndidi is an important player for us. His experience, ability and leadership on the pitch are important for this team,” Chelle told thenff.com.

“But we will manage the situation. We have a large squad of players and we will make changes.

“Ndidi is still here with us and will support the team mentally and with his presence.”

By Adeboye Amosu



