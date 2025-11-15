2026 WCQ Playoffs: We Had Promised Ourselves To Fight To The End –Lemina Laments Gabon’s Defeat To Super Eagles

Gabon midfielder and Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray teammate Mario Lemina has lamented the Panthers’ heavy defeat to the Super Eagles.

Gabon’s hopes of reaching a first FIFA senior men’s World Cup was dashed after they suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Super Eagles in the semi-final of the World Cup qualifying playoffs on Thursday.

Akor Adams had given the Super Eagles the lead following a mistake by the Gabonese captain but Lemina equalised with one minute remaining in the encounter.

However, things went South for Lemina and his teammates as a brace from Victor Osimhen and a solitary strike by Chidera Ejuke ended their World Cup dreams.

Reflecting on the loss Lemina took to his X handle to express his disappointment.

“A mix of emotions between rage, disappointment, and pride. We had promised ourselves to fight to the end for this jersey, but it wasn’t enough.

“Let’s use this experience to progress and move forward stronger toward our goals. Proud of you guys. Thank you.”

Gabon will now shift attention to next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

For the Super Eagles they will now face DR Congo in the playoffs final on Sunday and victory for them will seal the ticket to next year’s intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March.

By James Agberebi



