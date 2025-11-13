2026 WCQ Playoffs: Deeney Faults Super Eagles’ Off-The-Pitch Crisis

Ahead of this evening’s 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs against Gabon, former Watford striker Troy Deeney has faulted the decision of the Super Eagles to boycott training due to unpaid bonuses and allowances.



Recall that the entire squad, including backroom staff, refused to train on Tuesday due to long-standing financial grievances with football authorities.



The boycott comes just days before the Super Eagles face Gabon in the first semi-final of the World Cup Africa Playoff Tournament at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

The result of the match could determine Nigeria’s path to the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



Despite the suspension of the strike, Deeney in a chat with CBS Sports Golazo, stated that the timing of the boycott was entirely incorrect.



“It’s a real shame because it’s a huge moment in the World Cup qualifiers and we are now talking about off-the-pitch stuff again.



“It’s not the first time, not the second time.”



