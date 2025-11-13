Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Gusau Upbeat Super Eagles Will For 2026 World Cup

    Adeboye Amosu
    2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Do The Needful Against Benin --Onigbinde
    Super Eagles

    President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau is upbeat the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

    The Super Eagles failed to secure automatic qualification to the mundial, but have another opportunity with the African playoffs.

    Eric Chelle’s side will confront the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the playoffs.

    2026 WCQ Playoffs: Eguavoen Queries Timing Of Super Eagles' Strike

    Thursday’s (today) encounter will hold at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat.

    The game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

    Gusau stated that the Super Eagles have the quality to win the mini-tournament.

    “We believe in the players and their ability to make Nigeria proud, not only on Thursday, but throughout these playoffs. We have a team capable of earning a World Cup ticket,” Gusau told thenff.com.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

