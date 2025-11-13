2026 WCQ Playoffs: Eguavoen Queries Timing Of Super Eagles’ Strike

Augustine Eguavoen, the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has expressed concern with the timing of the strike embarked upon by Super Eagles players, reports Completesports.com.

The players boycotted training on Tuesday to demand the payment of their outstanding bonuses and allowances.

They however returned to training at the Institut Royal de Formation Des Cadres in Salé, outside Rabat on Wednesday night after the issue was put to bed.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles Suspend Strike, Set To Resume Training

Despite queering the timing of the pay dispute, Eguavoen is confidence they will get the job done on the playoffs.

“These boys that I know, that I have worked with, want to go to the FIFA World Cup. The aspiration of every professional footballer is to play at the World Cup and enhance their market value,” Eguavoen told the nff.com.

“The timing of the strike was wrong. They might have had their reasons but the timing was not the best. Having said that, I have faith in them to rise up to the occasion and do the business on Thursday, and afterwards, on Sunday.”

The Super Eagles will confront the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the playoffs in Rabat on Thursday (today). Kick-off is 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



