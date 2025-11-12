2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles Suspend Strike, Set To Resume Training

The Super Eagles will continue their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs tonight after boycotting training on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

The players and their officials boycotted training on Tuesday to demand the payment of their outstanding bonuses and allowances.

They are now ready to return to training after a fruitful meeting with officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and the National Sports Commission, NSC.

According to the team’s media officer, Promise Efoghe, the session will start at 5pm local time.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles Boycott Training Over Unpaid Bonuses

The West Africans set up camp in Rabat, Morocco for the playoffs on Sunday.

The three-time African champions had their first official training session on Monday night.

Head coach Eric Chelle has the full compliment of all the 23 invited players at his disposal.

The Super Eagles will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the first semi-final of the playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu





