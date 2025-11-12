‘Issue Resolved’ — Troost-Ekong Declares Super Eagles Focused On World Cup Playoffs

William Troost-Ekong says the Super Eagles have put the bonus row behind them, and are now ready for battle at the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs, reports Completesports.com.

The players and their officials boycotted training on Tuesday to protest the non-payment of outstanding bonuses and allowances.

William Troost-Ekong confirmed the issue has been resolved and they are now focussed on the task ahead.

The centre-back insisted that the players will give their best in the upcoming games.

“Issue RESOLVED. Outstanding financials cleared and on ground. Team is UNITED and focussed as before on representing NIGERIA with our maximum for the games ahead! @NGSuperEagles,” Troost-Ekong wrote on X.

Nigeria will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Thursday.

The game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



