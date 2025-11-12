EXCLUSIVE: ‘Super Eagles Will Humiliate Gabon If They Play To Full Potential’ — Kalika

Former Samson Siasia’s Assistant Insists Super Eagles have quality players but lack tactical balance

Simon Kalika, the Dutch coach who assisted Samson Siasia during the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, has exclusively told Completesports.com that if the Super Eagles play to their full potential in Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs against Gabon in Morocco, the Gabonese side will not only be in trouble but could be humiliated 4-0 or 5-0.

Kalika spoke to Completesports.com from his home in the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, noting that “one or two players have kept the team in contention” for World Cup qualification up to this point.

“If the Super Eagles play up to their full potential, Gabon will be in trouble,” Kalika began when contacted by Completesports.com.

“They will be beaten 4-0 or 5-0 if the Super Eagles play well. It’s not about the players now, because Nigeria has them in abundance. It’s about the tactics and organisation of the team, which is the manager’s responsibility.”

Osimhen Praised For Keeping Super Eagkes In Contention

Kalika went on to reveal that perhaps only one player has truly kept the Super Eagles in the race for a World Cup ticket.

“He scored a hat-trick against a Dutch team here in Holland last week. Samson Siasia and I were at the stadium and watched him and his Galatasaray team do that,” Kalika said.

“Victor Osimhen is his name. But it’s not all about the players; it’s more about the tactics and organisation of the team, which I think are very important.”

Super Eagles Still Struggling Despite Quality Across Europe

Kalika expressed concern that despite Nigeria having some of the best players in top European clubs, the team still finds itself battling for qualification through the play-offs.

“Cape Verde is smaller than Lagos State, yet they have players in major leagues across Europe. There’s synergy between their federation and the team. The best of their talents are always called up — and you can see, Cape Verde are already in the World Cup, while Nigeria, with arguably the best players in Africa, are still struggling,” Kalika lamented.

Malika: ‘Eagles Can Thrash Gabon If Coach Gets It Right’

The Dutch coach concluded that Gabon will not match the Super Eagles if the Nigerian coach adopts the right tactical approach.

“I know the players want to go to the World Cup. Nigeria has the quality and the potential. If the Federation (NFF) and the manager get their acts together, I believe the Super Eagles can beat Gabon 4-0 or 5-0,” Kalika asserted.

“I wish the Super Eagles luck. I wish Nigeria well and I believe they can do it. In my days with Samson Siasia, we worked with raw talents, instilled the right attitude, mentality, and tactical balance. That’s why we succeeded in the 2005 U-20 World Cup and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.”

By Sab Osuji



