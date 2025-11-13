2026 WCQ Playoffs: Iwobi Set For 90th Super Eagles Appearance Vs Gabon

Alex Iwobi is on the verge of making his 90th appearance for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will take on the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World playoffs in Rabat on Thursday (today).

Iwobi is expected to he named in the starting line-up by head coach, Eric Chelle.

The Fulham star started as a youth international for England, earning 11 caps.

The 29-year-old however switched allegiance in 2015, making his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly against Democratic Republic of Congo that same year.

Iwobi has over the years established himself as one of the key players for the Super Eagles.

The versatile midfielder was named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and featured in all three games as the Super Eagles were knocked out in the group stage.

The former Arsenal star made his Africa Cup of Nations debut in Egypt 2019, where the Super Eagles finished in third position.

Iwobi also played all seven games as Nigeria emerged runners-up at the AFCON 2023 finals in Cote d’Ivoire.

By Adeboye Amosu



