2026 WCQ: Remo Stars Hail Bankole’s Invitation To Super Eagles

Remo Stars have extended their congratulatory message to goalkeeper Kayode Bankole on his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.



Bankole was named in Eric Chelle’s 38-man list for the World Cup qualifiers.



Recall that Bankole’s impressive goalkeeping in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has seen Remo Stars sit at the top of the league table.

Reacting to his invitation via their X handle, Remo Stars congratulated Bankole on his invitation to the Super Eagles.



“Congratulations to our goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole, on making the Super Eagles’ provisional squad for this month’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe,” the club wrote.







