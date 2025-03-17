2026 WCQ: Rwanda Begin Preparation For Super Eagles Clash

The Amavubi of Rwanda have started preparation for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Adel Amrouche’s side held their first training session in Kigali on Sunday.





The session was supervised by Amrouche, who was supported his assistants.

The Algerian released a 28-man provisional squad for the game as well as the matchday six clash with the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Saturday.

The Amavubi will host the Super Eagles at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

They will also entertain Lesotho four days later at the same venue.

Rwanda top Group C with seven points from four matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



