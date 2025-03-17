2026 WCQ: Six Players In Camp As Super Eagles Begin Preparation For Rwanda Showdown

Six players have now arrived the Super Eagles camp in Kigali ahead of the all important 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, defender Bruno Onyemaechi, goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, and Papa Daniel Mustapha arrived the team’s Radisson Blu Hotel camp on Sunday.





The trio were later joined by Amas Obasogie, Tolu Arokodare.

More players are expected in camp later today.

Head coach Eric Chelle and other backroom staff arrived Kigali on Sunday night.

The Super Eagles will be up against the Amavubi in a matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium on Friday.

They will host Warriors of Zimbabwe four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

By Adeboye Amosu



