U-17 WWCQ: Flamingos To Face Algeria In Final Qualifying Round

Nigeria’s Flamingos will take on Algeria in the final qualifying round for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The pairing was confirmed after Algeria defeated Botswana in the second round.





The North Africans thrashed Botswana 4-0 in the second leg, second round of the qualifiers on Sunday to go through 5-2 on aggregate.

On Saturday, the Flamingos booked their place into the next round thanks to a 2-0 win against South Africa in the second leg in Ikenne, Ogun. The Bankole Olowookere-led side advanced 5-1 on aggregate.

In other final qualifying round fixtures, Kenya will face Cameroon, Zambia will battle Benin Republic and it will be Cote d’Ivoire vs Guinea.

Four teams, alongside hosts Morocco, will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

This year’s tournament, which will be contested by 24 tesms, will hold from 17 October to 8 November.

By James Agberebi



