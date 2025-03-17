Close Menu
    ‘A Complete Player’ — Slavia Prague Boss Hails Super Eagles New Boy Ogbu

    Slavia Prague head coach Jindřich Trpišovský has praised Igoh Ogbu following the defender’s impressive display in the club’s 3-0 victory over Jablonec on Sunday night.

    Ogbu opened scoring for the Red and Whites in the thrilling win.


    It was the centre-back’s second goal of the campaign for the league leaders.

    Trpišovský stated that the Nigerian has become a complete player.

    “Igoh ​​usually defends the opponent’s best player and can be dominant in duels. He has calmed down recently, feels good and I think it was his first goal with his left foot in his career,” Trpišovský told the club’s official website.

    ” He timed the whole situation perfectly and solved it perfectly. He is extremely important for us and his performances definitely exceed his current price tag.

    “If he played in a foreign league, his value would be much higher. He has become a complete player.”

