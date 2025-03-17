‘A Complete Player’ — Slavia Prague Boss Hails Super Eagles New Boy Ogbu

Slavia Prague head coach Jindřich Trpišovský has praised Igoh Ogbu following the defender’s impressive display in the club’s 3-0 victory over Jablonec on Sunday night.

Ogbu opened scoring for the Red and Whites in the thrilling win.





It was the centre-back’s second goal of the campaign for the league leaders.

Trpišovský stated that the Nigerian has become a complete player.

“Igoh ​​usually defends the opponent’s best player and can be dominant in duels. He has calmed down recently, feels good and I think it was his first goal with his left foot in his career,” Trpišovský told the club’s official website.

” He timed the whole situation perfectly and solved it perfectly. He is extremely important for us and his performances definitely exceed his current price tag.

“If he played in a foreign league, his value would be much higher. He has become a complete player.”

By Adeboye Amosu



