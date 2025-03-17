Ndidi’s Leicester Set Unwanted EPL Record In 3-0 Defeat To Man United

Leicester’s defeat to Manchester United sees them set an unwanted Premier League record as their season goes from bad to worse.

The Foxes, who were dispatched 3-0 at the King Power Stadium, now find themselves nine points from safety with the same number of matches remaining.





Goals from Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes secured a 3-0 victory for the Red Devils.

The defeat means Leicester have now won just one of their last 14 league matches, losing 12 of them.

That victory came away to Tottenham back in January, and they have lost seven home league matches in a row without scoring since.

Leicester are in fact the first club in English top-flight history to manage the unwanted feat, according to talkSPORT.

Those seven home losses have produced a combined aggregate score of 18-0.

The goalless run dates back to a 2-2 draw with Brighton at the King Power Stadium in December.

Bobby DeCordova-Reid’s late equaliser against the Seagulls remains the club’s last home Premier League strike.

The Foxes have since been beaten to nil on home soil by Wolves, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Arsenal and Brentford.

It follows an impressive start to the season in front of their own supporters.

Leicester found the net in each of their opening eight home league fixtures following promotion back to the Premier League.

It is not just at home that Leicester have failed to score in recent weeks, though.

Since their four-goal draw with Brighton three months ago, their only two league goals came in the 2-1 win at Spurs.



