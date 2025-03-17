Yobo: Aina Must Not Hesitate To Join Man City

Former Nigerian international Joseph Yobo has admonished Super Eagles defender Ola Aina to join Manchester City once the opportunity comes.

Recall that the Nigerian international has become a major target for Pep Guardiola’s side after the departure of Kyle Walker to AC Milan in January.





Speaking with AfricaFoot, Yobo stated that joining Man City will improve Aina’s game and it will also be good news for Nigeria.

“Aina is currently one of the top three right-backs in the Premier League, and joining Manchester City wouldn’t surprise me at all,” Yobo said.

“It would be a masterstroke for both the player and Manchester City. He’s an imposing defender but also an excellent attacker, something Guardiola looks for in his full-backs.”

“Aina would also improve his game by working with the best coach in the world.

“To be honest, this would only be good news for Nigeria. The only downside to this move is that Nottingham Forest would lose a key asset for free. It’s a surprise they let him stay until the end of his contract.”



